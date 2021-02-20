Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Arrow Electronics worth $36,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,855 shares of company stock worth $13,661,544. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $105.35 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.