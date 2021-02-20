Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 19,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,101.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,901.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,697.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

