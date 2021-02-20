Arrow Financial Corp Has $4.62 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $261.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

