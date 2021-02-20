Arweave (AR) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Arweave has a total market cap of $245.81 million and $10.37 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.36 or 0.00012919 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00062891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.94 or 0.00854622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00038488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00043506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.74 or 0.04857663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018289 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

