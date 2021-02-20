Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L) (LON:DGN) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L) (LON:DGN) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.50) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.50). 23,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 80,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 582 ($7.60).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 560.47. The company has a market capitalization of £719.63 million and a P/E ratio of 28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, insider Susan Sternglass Noble acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £24,150 ($31,552.13).

