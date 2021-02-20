Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGD) Shares Down 1.4%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGD) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 13,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 43,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

ARGGD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARGGD)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

