ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 104.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $462,236.29 and $76.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.78 or 0.00409798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.