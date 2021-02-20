Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Atheios has a total market cap of $43,193.85 and $134.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,869.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,943.94 or 0.03418278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.14 or 0.00401167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.79 or 0.01207674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.32 or 0.00452486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.24 or 0.00411890 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.00289788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00027000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,120,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,976,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

