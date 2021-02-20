Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.90% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $23,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $372,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 73.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 181.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.44 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

