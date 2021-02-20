Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0032 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.37 or 0.00486990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00086999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00065489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00403881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

