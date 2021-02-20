Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Hits $1.74 on Major Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00003084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and approximately $101,719.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.40 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00067903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00060152 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00779974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00091647 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.