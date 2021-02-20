Atomic Wallet Coin Reaches Market Cap of $20.01 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 48.2% against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003314 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $20.01 million and $119,162.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.51 or 0.00480388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00062696 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.13 or 0.00815190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

