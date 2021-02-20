AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Decreased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,729 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 29,702,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,209,793. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

