AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,702,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,209,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

