Audius Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $51.84 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.55 or 0.00493909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00082981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00069765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.52 or 0.00409946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026944 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

