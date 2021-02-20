Aurora (AOA) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Aurora token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 59% higher against the dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $37.39 million and $9.30 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

