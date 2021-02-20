Autonio Trading Down 33.2% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $7.11 million and $445,903.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.55 or 0.00493909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00082981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00069765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.52 or 0.00409946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026944 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.