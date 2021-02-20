Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.03 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 151.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $321.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.99. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $330.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.