Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) fell 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.09. 4,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVACF shares. DNB Markets cut Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Fearnley Fonds raised Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

