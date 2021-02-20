Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (AVE.V) (CVE:AVE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (AVE.V) (CVE:AVE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (AVE.V) shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.04.

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (AVE.V) Company Profile (CVE:AVE)

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (AVE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (AVE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.