AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.90

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.90 ($21.06) and traded as high as €19.83 ($23.32). AXA SA (CS.PA) shares last traded at €19.44 ($22.87), with a volume of 5,406,063 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.84 ($29.22) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.10 ($27.18).

Get AXA SA (CS.PA) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.90.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.