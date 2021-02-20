Axe Price Tops $0.0639 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $336,224.82 and approximately $108,031.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.56 or 0.00852820 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

