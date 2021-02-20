Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19.15 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $84.28 million and $19.15 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003511 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00062488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.97 or 0.00832834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00038461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00043123 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.35 or 0.04787066 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.