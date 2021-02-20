Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 82% against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $146,932.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.57 or 0.00496717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00071137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065211 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00077019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00028942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.55 or 0.00398609 BTC.

Azuki Token Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 8,275,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,196,624 tokens. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Azuki Token Trading

Azuki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.