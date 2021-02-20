Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $63.83 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $63.83 or 0.00112408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $147.96 million and approximately $71.86 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00472387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00070981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00081625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.25 or 0.00407241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

