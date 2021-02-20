Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.35% of Baker Hughes worth $1,155,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,279 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $26,542,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,589 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.