Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $250.76

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.76 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 271.40 ($3.55). Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) shares last traded at GBX 263.20 ($3.44), with a volume of 1,608,295 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

