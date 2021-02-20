Banano (BAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.18 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Banano has a market cap of $7.18 million and $58,963.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.00455828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061536 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.52 or 0.00791418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00038141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,222 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,746,340 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.