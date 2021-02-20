Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $19.05

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $390.36 million and approximately $306.82 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $19.05 or 0.00033455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.13 or 0.00815190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.04 or 0.05018037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00018547 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

