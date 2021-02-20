Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii makes up 1.6% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.36% of Bank of Hawaii worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE BOH traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $91.03.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

