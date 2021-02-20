Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post sales of $17.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.19 million and the highest is $18.13 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $18.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $68.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $69.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $91.26 million, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $103.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barings BDC.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

In other news, Director David Mihalick acquired 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $446.53 million, a P/E ratio of -232.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

