Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Shares Down 3.1%

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. 1,123,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 471,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTEGF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

