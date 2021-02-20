BBSCoin (BBS) Price Hits $0.0000

BBSCoin (CURRENCY:BBS) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. BBSCoin has a total market capitalization of $458,525.94 and $13.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BBSCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BBSCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 83.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BBSCoin Profile

BBSCoin (BBS) is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 101,578,614,878 coins. BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BBSCoin is bbscoin.xyz . The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

