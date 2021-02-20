Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $10,731.45 and $311.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002774 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.