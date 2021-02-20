Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.0342 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 44% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $17,891.60 and approximately $645.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00017473 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001019 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001723 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

