Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,645 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,449 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Adobe by 12.4% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 9.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $9.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $479.12. 2,720,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,195. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.