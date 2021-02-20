Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,312 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $50.02. 5,374,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,365,401. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

