Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $55.03. 2,066,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,128. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02.

