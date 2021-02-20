Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.37. 4,129,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915,612. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

