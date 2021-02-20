Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,616 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $43,794,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.26. 936,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.98. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.