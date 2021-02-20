Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,290,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,862,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $256.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

