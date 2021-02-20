Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

