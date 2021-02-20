Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 117.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Booking by 29.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,973.37.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $33.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,293.05. 353,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,131. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,939.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,322.04.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

