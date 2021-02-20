Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.31 on Friday, reaching $169.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $181.75. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.