Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.45 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after acquiring an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.56. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.92.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

