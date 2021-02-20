Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $72.79 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after acquiring an additional 803,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.17. 4,095,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $332.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.