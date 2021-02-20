Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

