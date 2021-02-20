Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,718,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,663,322. The company has a market capitalization of $713.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

