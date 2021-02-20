Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Intuit by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Intuit by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,372. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.40. The company has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.86.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

