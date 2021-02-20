Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $27,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $931,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 4.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of HD traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,079,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,378. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $301.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

